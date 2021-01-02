Ontario reports record high in new COVID-19 cases amid data issue with Toronto Public Health

Ontario has reported 3,363 new COVID-19 cases today, a new record high in daily cases, with 2,476 reported the previous day.

Another 95 deaths were reported over the two-day stretch with reported today.

COVID-19 numbers were not released yesterday due to the statutory holiday on New Years Day.

Most of the new cases recorded today were in Peel Region (713), followed by Toronto (700) and York Region (395).

A provincial spokesperson said that Toronto’s numbers were underreported for Dec. 31 and overreported on Jan. 1 due to a data issue.

There were 61,401 tests completed yesterday and 70,570 the previous day.