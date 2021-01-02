Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jan 2, 2021 at 3:44 am EST

TORONTO —
No winning ticket was sold for the $22 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw. 

The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 5 will grow to approximately $27 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
COLLISION - #EB401 ramp to Markham Rd. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:27 PM
Retweeted @micheenelson: Light rain downtown Toronto. Slushy mess out there right now. #onstorm Temps drop to zero tonight. Periods of freezing…
Latest Weather
Read more