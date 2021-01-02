Loading articles...

Funeral set for congressman-elect who contracted COVID-19

Last Updated Jan 2, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

MONROE, La. — Funeral services will be held Saturday for a Louisiana congressman-elect who died from COVID-19 complications. Republican Luke Letlow died Tuesday. He was 41, and his swearing-in had been scheduled Sunday.

His funeral will be at North Monroe Baptist Church, The News-Star reported.

The family said all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed and masks will be required. North Monroe Baptist will livestream the 2 p.m. service on its social media platforms.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Letlow, and their children, Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he will order flags flown at half-staff on Saturday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
#SB410 approaching Steeles - collision in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:55 AM
All weather statements have ended for the #GTA. Feeling closer to -8 in #Toronto this morning when you factor in th…
Latest Weather
Read more