CP NewsAlert: RCMP say four dead in helicopter crash in northwestern Alberta

Last Updated Jan 2, 2021 at 1:28 pm EST

RCMP say four people have been killed in a helicopter crash in northwestern Alberta.

Police in Spirit River, Alta. say the chopper, a Robertson R44, sent out an emergency signal on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded and found that the helicopter had crashed into a farmer’s field. 

Police say all four people on board were killed.

The RCMP say they have the scene secured and are waiting for investigators from Nav Canada and Occupational Health and Safety to arrive.

Spirit River is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

