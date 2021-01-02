60 people dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

Five more people have died of COVID-19 at a Scarborough long-term care home, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 60.

Tendercare Living Centre, located at 1020 McNicoll Avenue, said in a news release Saturday the facility currently has 69 active cases.

However, they said this is the third day in a row there have been no new residents or staff who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Forty-three residents have recovered from the disease, they said. However, 39 staff have the virus and are isolating at their homes. Fifty-six staff have recovered and have returned to work.

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that North York General Hospital would be taking over the management of Tendercare.

The province says the arrangement will help address the outbreak and stabilize the situation.