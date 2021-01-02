3 charged in alleged carjacking of delivery truck driver in Brampton

Three men have been charged after the alleged carjacking of a delivery truck driver in Brampton.

Police say they were called to the area of Elmstead Court and Timberlane Drive on Dec. 30 after receiving a call from a man who said his vehicle had been stolen following an assault.

Investigators allege the victim was delivering packages when he was accosted by a man and punched. The man then allegedly entered the vehicle and attempted to steal it.

The victim then grabbed onto the vehicle and dragged almost 800 metres before losing his grip. He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated in hospital and released.

The vehicle was located several hours later in the Mississauga area and three men were arrested without incident.

A large portion of the packages were recovered and are expected to make it to their destinations.

Jaideep Singh, 22, of Brampton is charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to comply with a release order.

Gurdip Singh, 28 of Mississauga and Rupinder Brar, 42, of Brampton are facing charges of possession of property obtained by a crime.

All three men appeared in court on Thursday.