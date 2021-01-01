Loading articles...

Woman shot in vehicle at Exhibition Place

Police tape off an area inside Exhibition Place after a woman was shot in a vehicle early Friday morning, Jan. 1, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Friday morning at Exhibition Place.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Princes’ Boulevard and Newfoundland Road, just outside the Enercare Centre, shortly before 7 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot while in a car. As many as nine shots were fired at the vehicle.

No suspect information has been released.

