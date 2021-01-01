Man injured, woman in custody after stabbing in Parkdale

A man is in hospital and a woman is in custody after a stabbing overnight in Parkdale.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at an apartment on Dunn Avenue near Queen Street West around 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was stabbed around 4 a.m., several hours before officers were called to the scene. The incident was reported by a security guard at the apartment building.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

A young woman was taken out of the building in handcuffs to be questioned by police.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.