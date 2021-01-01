Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Southwestern Ontario warned of likely freezing rain on New Year's Day
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 1, 2021 9:32 am EST
Icicles form in Toronto, caused by freezing rain on Feb. 7, 2017. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
Southwestern Ontario should brace for snow, ice and freezing rain on New Year’s Day.
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for several cities and their surrounding areas, including Sarnia, London, Waterloo, Brant County and Stratford.
The weather agency says precipitation is forecast to begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain in the evening.
Ice is expected to form along with the freezing rain, making roadways, sidewalks and parking lots slippery.
As well, the agency warns that outages may occur.
The forecast says the rain should transition to snow overnight.
Other surrounding southern Ontario regions, including Toronto and Windsor are advised of possible freezing rain on Friday.
