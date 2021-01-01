Loading articles...

Southwestern Ontario warned of likely freezing rain on New Year's Day

Icicles form in Toronto, caused by freezing rain on Feb. 7, 2017. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Southwestern Ontario should brace for snow, ice and freezing rain on New Year’s Day.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for several cities and their surrounding areas, including Sarnia, London, Waterloo, Brant County and Stratford.

The weather agency says precipitation is forecast to begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain in the evening.

Ice is expected to form along with the freezing rain, making roadways, sidewalks and parking lots slippery.

As well, the agency warns that outages may occur.

The forecast says the rain should transition to snow overnight.

Other surrounding southern Ontario regions, including Toronto and Windsor are advised of possible freezing rain on Friday.

