Report: Alaska scientists find slope with tsunami potential

Last Updated Jan 1, 2021 at 11:44 am EST

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska scientists have found a second slope that has the potential to create a landslide or a destructive tsunami to its surrounding area.

The slope in the Prince William Sound area is next to a previously discovered slope that Alaska Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys Geohydrologist Ronald Daanen said is much larger, KTUU-TV reported.

But Daanen said the smaller slope could create a tsunami just as big.

The state Department of Natural Resources had issued a statement in May when the first slope was discovered saying it could “generate a wave with devastating effects on fishermen and recreationalists.” Scientists had estimated that a collapse was likely within two decades, the New York Times reported.

While data shows the original, larger slope is moving on and off again, the newly discovered slope appears to be moving at a more concerning rate.

Seismic stations were set up in September to monitor the first slope and collect data.

The Associated Press

