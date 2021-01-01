Non-dairy topping recalled over milk not declared on label

OTTAWA — Dolson Marketing is recalling a non-dairy whip topping from the marketplace over milk not declared on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall impacts customers in Ontario, and possibly across the country.

People with milk allergies should not consume the Merrylady brand Blue Non-Dairy Whip Topping.

Retailers are told not to sell or use the product.

Packages where milk is not declared on the label are included in the recall.

The agency has launched a food safety investigation and says other products may be recalled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press