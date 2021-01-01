Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mount Washington weather exhibits moving to discovery centre
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 1, 2021 10:05 am EST
Last Updated Jan 1, 2021 at 10:14 am EST
CONCORD, N.H. — The Mount Washington Observatory is moving exhibits from its now-closed Weather Discovery Center in North Conway to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord.
A few exhibits will move to the observatory’s museum on top of the mountain, but most will find a new home in Concord, including the “Shaky Shack”, the replica of the 1930s-era Observatory staff’s mountain-top cabin in which the highest human-observed surface wind speed on Earth was recorded in 1934.
The Concord centre is closing from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12 to incorporate the exhibits and complete a major upgrade of its planetarium system.
The new partnership will include constantly updating views of the weather atop Mount Washington, as well as joint programming building on the two organization’s December virtual talks focusing on Nor’easters, and space weather.