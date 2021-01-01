Loading articles...

Mount Washington weather exhibits moving to discovery centre

Last Updated Jan 1, 2021 at 10:14 am EST

CONCORD, N.H. — The Mount Washington Observatory is moving exhibits from its now-closed Weather Discovery Center in North Conway to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord.

A few exhibits will move to the observatory’s museum on top of the mountain, but most will find a new home in Concord, including the “Shaky Shack”, the replica of the 1930s-era Observatory staff’s mountain-top cabin in which the highest human-observed surface wind speed on Earth was recorded in 1934.

The Concord centre is closing from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12 to incorporate the exhibits and complete a major upgrade of its planetarium system.

The new partnership will include constantly updating views of the weather atop Mount Washington, as well as joint programming building on the two organization’s December virtual talks focusing on Nor’easters, and space weather.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:39 AM
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:15 PM
Retweeted @micheenelson: Special weather statement in place ahead of tomorrow’s #onstorm. Texas low moves in bringing a messy mix. Threat for fr…
Latest Weather
Read more