Police seek two drivers after pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run

Toronto police say they are searching for the drivers of two separate vehicles after a pedestrian was killed in an alleged hit-and-run last week.

On Dec. 30th at around 5:20 p.m. police said a 56-year-old man was crossing the road in the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

A sedan, travelling eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East, turned left to go northbound on Kennedy Road and struck the man in the crosswalk, police said.

Emergency crews quickly arrived at the intersection but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are looking for two vehicles in connection to the incident. The first vehicle is thought to be a 2005-2010 Chrysler 300, dark coloured, possibly silver or teal. It’s also missing its driver-side mirror, investigators said.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene and was last seen travelling northbound on Kennedy Road after the collision.

Police also allege a second vehicle also hit the pedestrian.

“[It is] believed to be a white or silver crossover or SUV,” police said in a newsrelease Friday. “The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and continued to travel northbound on Kennedy Road.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.