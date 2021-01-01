Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in York shooting, police say

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Police say a man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting near St. Clair Avenue East and Oakwood Avenue.

Police said they were called to the Glenholme Avenue and Conway Avenue area late Friday evening for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

