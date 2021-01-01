Loading articles...

New Year's messages from Ford, Tory focus on compassion, safety, and hope

Last Updated Jan 1, 2021 at 9:05 am EST

The revelry and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds usually gathered to ring in the new year was replaced last night by empty streets and an eerie quiet.

The city’s tight COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of celebrations or pushed them online in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Provincial and city leaders took the time to reflect on the past year and look forward to 2021.

“From our families to yours, wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and safe new year. God Bless,” Premier Doug Ford said in his New Year message.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reminded people of the importance of staying in for the holiday.

“As we get ready to welcome a new year, we ask everyone to please think of their loved ones, especially the elderly and our healthcare heroes. The safest way to celebrate is with the members of your immediate household only,” she said.

Mayor John Tory offered an inspiring message of hope for the New Year.

“The challenge in 2021, in the aftermath of a damaging pandemic, is to take that solid foundation and build on it better, starting with those who are deserving of greater equity,” he said.

“I am entirely confident, as your mayor, that our city will come back stronger and more inclusive than ever.”

Tory added that vaccines arriving in Toronto is a great way to start the new year.

