Loading articles...

1 injured in shooting at Dufferin and St Clair

Police at the scene of a shooting at Dufferin and St Clair, Jan. 1, 2021. CITYNEWS.Bryan Carey

One person is in hospital after a shooting overnight at Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Friday after reports someone had been shot.

Police said the victim took himself to hospital. There has been no word on the severity of his injuries but authorities say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Reports from the scene indicate the shooting may have happened inside a 7-11.

There has been no word on a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:10 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:15 PM
Retweeted @micheenelson: Special weather statement in place ahead of tomorrow’s #onstorm. Texas low moves in bringing a messy mix. Threat for fr…
Latest Weather
Read more