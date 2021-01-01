1 injured in shooting at Dufferin and St Clair

One person is in hospital after a shooting overnight at Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Friday after reports someone had been shot.

Police said the victim took himself to hospital. There has been no word on the severity of his injuries but authorities say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Reports from the scene indicate the shooting may have happened inside a 7-11.

There has been no word on a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.