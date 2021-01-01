Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
1 critically injured in 3-vehicle crash at Keele and Sheppard
by news staff
Posted Jan 1, 2021 12:18 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm EST
Multiple emergency units at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, Jan. 2, 2021. TWITTER/Toronto Police
Several people have been rushed to hospital, including one man in life-threatening condition, after a three-vehicle crash near Downsview Park.
It happened at the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West around noon on Friday.
Toronto police also said there have been reports one of the vehicles involved caught fire.
Multiple emergency crews are at the scene.
Police say several people have been rushed to hospital.
Paramedics say a man has been taken trauma centre with critical injuries. There has been no word on the extent of any other injuries.
The intersection has been closed in all directions.
