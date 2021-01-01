Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
CP NewsAlert: Murder warrants issued for two teens in death of Calgary officer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 1, 2021 1:38 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 1, 2021 at 1:44 pm EST
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown inthis undated handout image provided by the police service. The Calgary Police Service is releasing the name of an officer killed in the line of duty on New Year's Eve. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died on Thursday night after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service
*MANDATORY CREDIT*
Calgary police have issued first-degree murder warrants for two people allegedly involved in the death of an officer during a traffic stop.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was 37, died on New Year’s Eve.
Police say he had pulled over an SUV and was hit when the driver took off.
Police are searching for Al-Azan Shah Muhammad, who is 17, and Amir Abdulrahman, who is 19, both of Calgary.
Police say they applied to the courts to identify the younger suspect.
Officers are also looking for a copper-coloured 2006 Infiniti FX with a small spare tire on its front passenger side.
The vehicle also has noticeable hail damage.
The Canadian Press
Note to readers: Moves both west regional and national; GUARD against duplication.