CP NewsAlert: Murder warrants issued for two teens in death of Calgary officer

Calgary police have issued first-degree murder warrants for two people allegedly involved in the death of an officer during a traffic stop.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was 37, died on New Year’s Eve.

Police say he had pulled over an SUV and was hit when the driver took off.

Police are searching for Al-Azan Shah Muhammad, who is 17, and Amir Abdulrahman, who is 19, both of Calgary.

Police say they applied to the courts to identify the younger suspect.

Officers are also looking for a copper-coloured 2006 Infiniti FX with a small spare tire on its front passenger side.

The vehicle also has noticeable hail damage.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: Moves both west regional and national; GUARD against duplication.