CP NewsAlert: Alberta Premier Kenney issues travel order for government officials
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 1, 2021 3:45 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 1, 2021 at 3:58 pm EST
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has ordered all cabinet ministers and senior government officials not to travel outside Canada unless it’s for government business.
He says he made an error by not issuing a clear directive earlier that they should not be abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says any United Conservative government officials who were away during the holidays are now back in Canada or they are heading back.
Kenney adds that because they did not break any official rules and followed safe travel guidelines, they will not be sanctioned.
The Opposition NDP has called for the resignation of Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard after it was revealed she took a vacation in Hawaii over the holidays.
Kenney says Allard left on Dec. 19 and continued to work while on holiday, but he only learned of her trip on Tuesday and he asked her to return.
He says she has apologized for her lack in judgement.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
