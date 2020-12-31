The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for December 30

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a record high of new COVID-19 cases.

Today’s total of 3,328 tops yesterday’s daily figure of 2,923.

Ontario is also reporting 56 more deaths linked to the virus, matching the highest death toll from the virus’s first wave.

—

10:20 a.m.

The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says the federal government’s plan to require travellers to have a negative COVID-19 test before landing in Canada should apply at all border crossings, not just those arriving by air.

Yves-Francois Blanchet also says the federal government should reimburse anyone out of the country who finds themselves with unexpected costs as a result of the incoming rules.

The ideas are among seven he lays out in a statement this morning about ways the Trudeau Liberals can prevent travellers from bringing COVID-19 home from their vacations.

Blanchet says it is essential that Quebecers and Canadians understand they need to avoid non-essential travel to not spread COVID-19, including elected officials who need to model exemplary behaviour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press