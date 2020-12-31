Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for December 30
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 31, 2020 10:51 am EST
Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 10:58 am EST
10:50 a.m.
Ontario is reporting a record high of new COVID-19 cases.
Today’s total of 3,328 tops yesterday’s daily figure of 2,923.
Ontario is also reporting 56 more deaths linked to the virus, matching the highest death toll from the virus’s first wave.
—
10:20 a.m.
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says the federal government’s plan to require travellers to have a negative COVID-19 test before landing in Canada should apply at all border crossings, not just those arriving by air.
Yves-Francois Blanchet also says the federal government should reimburse anyone out of the country who finds themselves with unexpected costs as a result of the incoming rules.
The ideas are among seven he lays out in a statement this morning about ways the Trudeau Liberals can prevent travellers from bringing COVID-19 home from their vacations.
Blanchet says it is essential that Quebecers and Canadians understand they need to avoid non-essential travel to not spread COVID-19, including elected officials who need to model exemplary behaviour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.