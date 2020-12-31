Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ottawa set to detail requirements of COVID-19 negative test for air travellers today
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted Dec 31, 2020 11:18 am EST
A man makes his way through Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. International travellers will now have to pay for a COVID-19 test if required. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The federal government is expected to provide details later today on its plan to make travellers test negative for COVID-19 before landing in Canada.
Yesterday, the Liberals announced that all passengers on flights entering the country will soon be required to have a negative PCR test three days before their arrival.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau was in talks with airlines as the announcement was made.
The National Airlines Council of Canada, which represents the country’s largest airlines, said Wednesday it had asked the government for months to introduce a co-ordinated testing regime in consultation with the industry.
The testing requirement will only apply for air travellers, but Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says it should apply at all ports of entry.
He also says in a statement that the government should reimburse thousands of Canadians for travel plans that have been interrupted or cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.