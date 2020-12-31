Ontario's patient ombudsman, Cathy Fooks, has died

Ontario’s patient ombudsman, Cathy Fooks, has passed away.

The province confirmed her death in a statement on Thursday.

“Cathy dedicated her life to public service and to improving the quality of health care in our province – all with the single-minded focus of enhancing the experience of patients, families and their caregivers,” minister of health Christine Elliott wrote.

“We have lost a true champion whose presence will be sorely missed by many, both professionally and personally. On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends, and all those mourning the passing of Cathy.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Fooks was appointed as patient ombudsman in 2020.