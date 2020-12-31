Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario's patient ombudsman, Cathy Fooks, has died
by News staff
Posted Dec 31, 2020 3:25 pm EST
Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health
Ontario’s patient ombudsman, Cathy Fooks, has passed away.
The province confirmed her death in a statement on Thursday.
“Cathy dedicated her life to public service and to improving the quality of health care in our province – all with the single-minded focus of enhancing the experience of patients, families and their caregivers,” minister of health Christine Elliott wrote.
“We have lost a true champion whose presence will be sorely missed by many, both professionally and personally. On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends, and all those mourning the passing of Cathy.”
A cause of death has not been released.
Fooks was appointed as patient ombudsman in 2020.
