Ontario reports new record high as COVID-19 daily cases surpass 3,000

Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 10:41 am EST

A worker places COVID-19 samples into storage after they've run through a machine for analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed a new daily record high of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as infections soared past the 3,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak began in the province.

It is the third straight day that a new record-high had been set in the province.

Provincial health officials said there are 3,328 new cases, which surpasses the previous record high of 2,923 cases reported on Wednesday.

The most new cases are in Toronto (888), followed by Peel Region (431), and York Region (418), Windsor-Essex (257), and Ottawa (194).

Fifty-six more people have died, bringing the death toll in the province to 4,530. Most of the people who died (2,777) were living in long-term care.

A total of 1,235 people are currently hospitalized across the province, with 337 in ICU, and 210 on ventilators.

The province said it completed 63,858 tests in the previous day, which is above its goal of 50,000 tests a day. Although there are 156,012 resolved cases, there is still a backlog of 72,283.

