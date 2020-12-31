Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,433.36, down 112.45 points.)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Down nine cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $7.75 on 13.2 million shares.

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $6.30 on 7.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $51.75 on 6.9 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up two cents, or 0.03 per cent, to $68.80 on 6.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 10 cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $71.92 on 4.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 41 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $21.35 on 3.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Wajax Corp. (TSX:WJX). Up 53 cents or 3.2 per cent to $17.09. Shares in industrial equipment and services provider Wajax Corp. rose Thursday after it announced it is buying privately held Tundra Process Solutions Ltd. for $99.1 million. The offer for its Calgary-based rival consists of $74.6 million in cash and 1.36 million Wajax shares in a deal is expected to close in early 2021. Mark Foote, CEO of Mississauga, Ont.-based Wajax, says Tundra’s leadership in process control products and service for oil and gas, mining and forestry industries fits well with his company’s engineered repair service, equipment and parts business in Western Canada, adding the acquisition will also add to its offerings across the rest of Canada. Tundra CEO Iggy Domagalski says he expects the sale to Wajax will lead to higher sales volumes. Tundra employs about 150 people in facilities in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie, Alta., and has sales offices in Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (TSX:GC) Up 23 cents or 0.53 per cent to $43.48. Great Canadian Gaming says its deal to be acquired by a fund affiliated with Apollo Global Management Inc. has been granted court approval. The casino operator says the Supreme Court of British Columbia signed off on the investment fund’s $45 per share takeover offer. Apollo has previously said it expects its takeover of Great Canadian to help grow the business, since the privately held company will have more long-term financial flexibility. Shareholders voted in favour of the deal on Dec. 23 after the investment fund sweetened its earlier offer by more than 15 per cent. Great Canadian operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The gaming company says it will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange after the deal is finalized in the second quarter of 2021, as long as regulatory and closing conditions come through.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press