Holiday travel down at New Mexico's largest airport

Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 12:14 am EST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at New Mexico’s largest airport say that 72% fewer people passed through Albuquerque International Sunport this Christmas week than they did last year.

Airport spokesman Jonathan Small said Wednesday that officials saw around 30,000 passengers pass through on their way to holiday destinations from Dec. 20 to 26.

The TSA has reported that air travel nationwide is down as well amid the coronavirus pandemic More than 900,000 people around the country flew Dec. 22 to holiday destinations compared with more than 1.9 million on the same date last year.

The Associated Press

