Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock mixed

Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher in Thursday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 2.5 cents at $6.37 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 11.5 cents at $4.79 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 11.25 cents at $3.5575 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 2.4750 cents at $1.319 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.1290 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.3832 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 2.14 cents at .7007 cents a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
SB DVP south of Don Mills - right lane closed due to a stalled vehicle. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:48 AM
A quiet finish weather wise to the year. Sunny breaks and a guaranteed high of 3 degrees. We are watching for the…
Latest Weather
Read more