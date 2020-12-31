Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford to have 'tough conversation' with minister returning from Caribbean vacation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 31, 2020 5:15 am EST
Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 5:19 am EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, November 20, 2020. Ontario is moving the COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto and Peel Region into lockdown starting Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to have a “very tough conversation” with his finance minister today over a controversial Caribbean vacation.
The premier has said Rod Phillips is set to return today from St. Barts, where he has been since Dec. 13.
Ford said Wednesday he wasn’t told about the trip ahead of time, but did learn about it shortly after it began, and should have demanded Phillips return immediately.
He said it’s “unacceptable” for any public official to ignore the province’s COVID-19 guidelines, which urge residents to avoid non-essential travel.
Phillips said earlier this week he chose to go ahead with the trip not knowing the province would be placed under lockdown on Boxing Day.