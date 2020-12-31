Loading articles...

Ford to have 'tough conversation' with minister returning from Caribbean vacation

Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 5:19 am EST

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, November 20, 2020. Ontario is moving the COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto and Peel Region into lockdown starting Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to have a “very tough conversation” with his finance minister today over a controversial Caribbean vacation.

The premier has said Rod Phillips is set to return today from St. Barts, where he has been since Dec. 13.

Ford said Wednesday he wasn’t told about the trip ahead of time, but did learn about it shortly after it began, and should have demanded Phillips return immediately.

He said it’s “unacceptable” for any public official to ignore the province’s COVID-19 guidelines, which urge residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Phillips said earlier this week he chose to go ahead with the trip not knowing the province would be placed under lockdown on Boxing Day.

He said he regrets the decision.

