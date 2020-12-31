Loading articles...

Ex-Alabama officer dies after fall; was shot on duty in 1995

Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 7:14 pm EST

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — A man who retired from an Alabama police department after being accidentally shot 25 years ago in the head while on duty has died after a fall at his home.

Decreased mobility caused by trauma from the bullet wound contributed to Randall Versie Smith’s fall, Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates told WSFA-TV. Smith fell at his home in Vestavia Hills, a suburb southeast of Birmingham, and was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday.

Smith was working for the Birmingham Police Department when he was shot in 1995. The department said a memorial service will be held Saturday.

On March 22, 1995, Smith and other officers responded to a domestic dispute involving someone with a gun in Ensley, and Smith rescued a toddler. During that incident, another officer accidentally shot Smith.

Smith was unable to return to service and took medical retirement in early 1996.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR - The ramp from NB Dufferin to the WB 401 is open now
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:44 PM
It was an epic sunset and a beautiful way to send off 2020!
Latest Weather
Read more