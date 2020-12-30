Loading articles...

Travellers to Canada will have to provide evidence of negative COVID-19 test: Feds

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 3:05 pm EST

A lone police officers walks through an empty Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The federal government says it plans to require travellers to test negative for COVID-19 before landing in Canada.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says cabinet ministers decided this morning to quickly enact the new requirements.

All passengers on flights entering Canada will require a negative PCR test three days before their arrival.

LeBlanc didn’t say when the requirements will be in place.

The announcement comes in the wake of criticisms that federal travel restrictions and quarantine rules have been too lax.

