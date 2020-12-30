The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

There are 572,982 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 572,982 confirmed cases (72,927 active, 484,583 resolved, 15,472 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,476 new cases Wednesday from 65,062 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 194.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 44,628 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,375.

There were 94 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 876 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 125. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.33 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,775,115 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 390 confirmed cases (21 active, 365 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 268 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 4.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 72,243 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 96 confirmed cases (six active, 90 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 343 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 79,298 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,483 confirmed cases (25 active, 1,393 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were three new cases Wednesday from 1,051 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.57 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 25 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 177,283 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 596 confirmed cases (28 active, 560 resolved, eight deaths).

There was one new case Wednesday from 377 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.27 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 11 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 115,049 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 199,822 confirmed cases (21,612 active, 170,045 resolved, 8,165 deaths).

There were 2,511 new cases Wednesday from 7,966 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 32 per cent. The rate of active cases is 254.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,299 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,328.

There were 41 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 298 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 43. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.5 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 96.23 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,498,341 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 178,831 confirmed cases (20,558 active, 153,799 resolved, 4,474 deaths).

There were 2,923 new cases Wednesday from 37,928 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 141.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,168 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,310.

There were 19 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 245 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 35. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.71 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,601,237 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 24,513 confirmed cases (4,444 active, 19,408 resolved, 661 deaths).

There were 128 new cases Wednesday from 1,162 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 324.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,132 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 162.

There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 56 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.58 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.27 per 100,000 people.

There have been 409,113 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 15,160 confirmed cases (2,949 active, 12,057 resolved, 154 deaths).

There were 138 new cases Wednesday from 617 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 22 per cent. The rate of active cases is 251.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,059 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 151.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 13.11 per 100,000 people.

There have been 301,436 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 100,428 confirmed cases (14,555 active, 84,827 resolved, 1,046 deaths).

There were 1,287 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 332.97 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,647 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 950.

There were 18 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 156 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 22. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.51 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.93 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 51,300 confirmed cases (8,726 active, 41,681 resolved, 893 deaths).

There were 485 new cases Wednesday from 15,262 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 172.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,273 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 468.

There were 11 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 97 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 14. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.27 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 17.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been 954,399 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 60 confirmed cases (zero active, 59 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 10 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,921 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 45 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,859 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (three active, 262 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 33 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 7.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,562 tests completed.

