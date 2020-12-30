Loading articles...

State media: Attack on bus in southern Syria kills 28

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 12:58 pm EST

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s official news agency reported Wednesday that an attack on a passenger bus travelling in the country’s south left 28 people dead and others wounded.

The report from state news agency SANA said the bus was travelling in the Kobajjep area in the southeastern part of Deir el-Zour province when the “terrorist attack” happened.

The bus was travelling between central Homs province and Deir el-Zour to the east. The SANA report offered no further details on the attack.

The area was once controlled by Islamic State militants, who despite losing territorial control in Syria, are still active in the desert and rural areas of eastern and southern Syria.

The Associated Press

