6 employees at St. Lawrence Market test positive for COVID-19, city says

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 7:02 pm EST

Toronto's St. Lawrence Market on Dec. 30th, 2020. (DOUGLAS BOYD/CITYNEWS)

Toronto Public Health says six people who work in shops at St. Lawrence Market have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says the employees last worked at the market on Dec. 19, 21, 24th.

“All close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last possible date of exposure,” the city said Wednesday.

In a news release, public health released some details on their contact tracing efforts. The names of the employees in question have been withheld for privacy reasons:

  • Employee A was determined to have contracted COVID-19 from a family member in their household
  • Employee B and C work together
  • Employee D works in another store but commuted to work with Employee B
  • Employee E has a family member in their household with COVID-19
  • Employee F commuted to work with Employee E
  • The COVID-19 cases of Employees A, B, C & D have not been determined to be related to the cases of COVID-19 from Employees E & F

 

The city said the risk to the public is low, as the interaction time with those particular employees would have been less than two minutes.  The market also has COVID-19 protection measures in place, including mask use and physical distancing.

