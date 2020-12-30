6 employees at St. Lawrence Market test positive for COVID-19, city says

Toronto Public Health says six people who work in shops at St. Lawrence Market have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says the employees last worked at the market on Dec. 19, 21, 24th.

“All close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last possible date of exposure,” the city said Wednesday.

In a news release, public health released some details on their contact tracing efforts. The names of the employees in question have been withheld for privacy reasons:

Employee A was determined to have contracted COVID-19 from a family member in their household

Employee B and C work together

Employee D works in another store but commuted to work with Employee B

Employee E has a family member in their household with COVID-19

Employee F commuted to work with Employee E

The COVID-19 cases of Employees A, B, C & D have not been determined to be related to the cases of COVID-19 from Employees E & F

The city said the risk to the public is low, as the interaction time with those particular employees would have been less than two minutes. The market also has COVID-19 protection measures in place, including mask use and physical distancing.

