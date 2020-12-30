Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
6 employees at St. Lawrence Market test positive for COVID-19, city says
by News Staff
Posted Dec 30, 2020 6:58 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 7:02 pm EST
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market on Dec. 30th, 2020. (DOUGLAS BOYD/CITYNEWS)
Toronto Public Health says six people who work in shops at St. Lawrence Market have tested positive for COVID-19.
The city says the employees last worked at the market on Dec. 19, 21, 24th.
“All close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last possible date of exposure,” the city said Wednesday.
In a news release, public health released some details on their contact tracing efforts. The names of the employees in question have been withheld for privacy reasons:
Employee A was determined to have contracted COVID-19 from a family member in their household
Employee B and C work together
Employee D works in another store but commuted to work with Employee B
Employee E has a family member in their household with COVID-19
Employee F commuted to work with Employee E
The COVID-19 cases of Employees A, B, C & D have not been determined to be related to the cases of COVID-19 from Employees E & F
The city said the risk to the public is low, as the interaction time with those particular employees would have been less than two minutes. The market also has COVID-19 protection measures in place, including mask use and physical distancing.
