S&P/TSX composite index rising along with U.S. markets as loonie ticks higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed in early trading alongside U.S. markets as the Canadian dollar edged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.38 points at 17,566.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.06 points at 30,439.73, the S&P 500 index was up 15.99 points at 3,743.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.33 points at 12,907.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.19 cents US compared with 78.09 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down 26 cents US at US$47.74 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up a tenth of a cent US at almost $2.45 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 60 cents US at US$1,883.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a third of a cent at nearly $3.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.

