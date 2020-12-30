Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Premier League club Burnley taken over by American investors
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 30, 2020 7:10 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 7:14 pm EST
Burnley manager Sean Dyche runs to the touchline before the second half during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Sheffield United at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Dave Thompson/Pool via AP)
BURNLEY, England — Burnley is the latest Premier League club to become owned by Americans.
ALK Capital’s sports investment arm, Velocity Sports Partners, has bought an 84% stake in the northwest English club.
ALK managing partner Alan Pace will become chairman of the team, which is based just north of Manchester. He was previously CEO of Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake.
American investors also own Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Liverpool and Manchester United.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports