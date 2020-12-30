Loading articles...

Premier League club Burnley taken over by American investors

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 7:14 pm EST

Burnley manager Sean Dyche runs to the touchline before the second half during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Sheffield United at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Dave Thompson/Pool via AP)

BURNLEY, England — Burnley is the latest Premier League club to become owned by Americans.

ALK Capital’s sports investment arm, Velocity Sports Partners, has bought an 84% stake in the northwest English club.

ALK managing partner Alan Pace will become chairman of the team, which is based just north of Manchester. He was previously CEO of Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake.

American investors also own Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

