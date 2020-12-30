Loading articles...

Police officer charged with assaulting man not wearing mask

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 6:44 pm EST

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police detective is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he slammed to the ground a man who refused to wear a face mask inside a grocery store.

Prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face, The Baltimore Sun reports.

A mask mandate was in effect because of the coronavirus.

Prosecutors say Walker yelled and cursed Pringle as he escorted him outside of the store. Once outside, Pringle slammed Walker to the ground face first, prosecutors said.

Pringle has been charged with a misdemeanour assault charge. Pringle’s attorney, Chaz Ball, declined to comment to the newspaper.

Walker was charged with multiple crimes, including resisting arrest and assault. Those charges were dropped in November. He pleaded guilty to violating orders under a state of emergency and was put on probation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB Gardiner, west of York
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:25 PM
JUST IN: The Winter Weather Travel Advisory for York-Durham and Halton-Peel have been dropped. The advisory does…
Latest Weather
Read more