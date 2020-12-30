Loading articles...

Person found dead following York house fire, police say

Last Updated Dec 31, 2020 at 12:18 am EST

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating following a fatal two-alarm house fire in Toronto's Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood on Dec. 30, 2020. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

A person has been found dead following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood.

Emergency services were called to 106 Clovelly Avenue, near Glenholme Avenue, at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a house fire.

Police said Toronto Fire Services quickly declared the blaze a two-alarm response, bringing more units to the scene.

Fire said an unspecified number of people were seen leaving the basement of the home.

One person was pulled from the second floor, while another person was found in the back of the home.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed three patients at the scene and did not transport anybody to the hospital.

The fire is now out and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause of the blaze.

 

 

