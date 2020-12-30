Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a pedestrian has died at the scene after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Scarborough.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road

There’s no word on possible charges at this point.

Area roads have been closed to traffic while police investigate.

More to come

