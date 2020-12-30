Loading articles...

Ontario sets new record high as daily COVID-19 cases near 3,000

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 10:27 am EST

A health-care worker does testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario reported a new record high of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as infections neared the 3,000 mark for the first time during the pandemic.

Provincial health officials said there were 2,923 new cases, which was an increase from the previous record high of 2,553 cases reported on Tuesday.

Most of the new cases were in Toronto (998), followed by Peel Region (441), and York Region (408), Durham Region (158), Windsor-Essex County (144).

The province said it completed more than 39,200 tests in the previous day — well short of its goal of 50,000 tests a day.

On Tuesday, the province reported 4,492 new cases that covered a two-day period — due to the statutory holiday on Monday in lieu of Boxing Day. The numbers showed 1,939 new cases on Monday and 2,553 on Tuesday.

