50,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Ontario today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 30, 2020 5:12 am EST
Preliminary studies show that Moderna's potential vaccine against Covid-19 is about 94.5% effective in preventing the new coronavirus. The immunizer is in the third phase of clinical tests, the last before the approval of regulatory agencies to be applied to the population. (Saulo Angelo/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Wire)
Some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario today.
Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province’s COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be
distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.
He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.
Hillier said Tuesday that more than half of Ontarians — about 8.5 million — should receive the vaccine by the end of July.
Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is already being administered to health-care workers, but its storage requirements limit where that can be done.
Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health is expected to discuss the province’s framework for vaccine distribution at a news conference this afternoon.
