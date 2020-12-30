Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police seek woman, man in alleged Scarborough parking lot hit-and-run
by News Staff
Posted Dec 30, 2020 8:50 pm EST
Toronto police say they are searching for a man and woman who were in this car. They allege they were involved in a hit and run on Dec. 30, 2020. (HAND-OUT/TPS)
Toronto police say they are searching for a man and woman they allege were involved in a serious collision early Wednesday morning.
Police said they were called at around 12:43 a.m. to the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area for a report of a collision.
Investigators allege a 27-year-old woman was with a man in a parking lot when the driver of a vehicle struck her– causing serious injuries.
“A man exited the passenger side of the involved vehicle and got into an altercation with the man who was with the injured woman,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
The vehicle then fled westbound from the parking lot in a blue Nissan Sentra, police said.
The driver of the vehicle in question is believed to be a woman and she had a male passenger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
