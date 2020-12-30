Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lincoln Birthplace in Kentucky invites public to book club
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 30, 2020 4:35 am EST
Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 4:44 am EST
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in Kentucky is inviting the public to read books along with park rangers again for a second year.
The popular Parks and Pages book club launched in 2020 and will continue in 2021 with a new theme: “The Civil War: Beyond the Battlefield,” officials said in a statement. Some discussion topics will include civilians, African-American experiences, medicine and prisoners of war, the statement said.
The theme for the book club’s initial year was first ladies.
The first selection for 2021 is “Behind the Scenes” by Elizabeth Keckley. A discussion of the book will be held Jan. 15 at the Birthplace Visitors Center in Hodgenville and virtually on the park’s Facebook page.
A different book will be featured each month. More information can be found on the park’s website.