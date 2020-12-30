Snow covers GTA roads, freezing rain possible

It is a slippery drive across the GTA on Wednesday, with snow covering the roads and the possibility of freezing rain later in the morning.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the region.

“A narrow but fairly intense band of snow is crossing the Golden Horseshoe from west to east early this morning giving a quick two centimetres within the span of an hour or so,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The national weather agency said the snow is expected to change to rain but some areas could see some freezing rain.

“After the lull, additional precipitation is expected to move in later this morning. This should generally be in the form of rain, although northern portions of the Golden Horseshoe away from Lake Ontario may see some brief freezing rain.”