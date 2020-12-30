Loading articles...

'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST

LOS ANGELES — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB 401 at Leslie collectors - all lanes blocked with a collision, emergency crews now on scene.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:55 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: The rain just keeps falling across the #GTA (see the view from @EarthCam)! I've got the details on a dry end to 2020 and as s…
Latest Weather
Read more