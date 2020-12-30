Loading articles...

EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 3:44 am EST

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signature ceremony in Brussels. The documents will then be flown across the Channel to London in a RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them.

The U.K. Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain. The agreement needs approval from Britain’s Parliament, and from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:34 PM
COLLISION: WB Gardiner west of Jameson two right lanes are blocked with a crash #GARDINER
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:47 PM
The jackpot keeps going up! What would you do with all of that money?
Latest Weather
Read more