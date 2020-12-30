Loading articles...

China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 9:44 pm EST

BEIJING — China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm.

The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China.

The deputy commissioner of China’s Medical Production Administration said Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night.

The Associated Press

