Loading articles...

BYU-Hawaii to begin weekly virus testing for those on campus

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 2:58 pm EST

HONOLULU — While classes will be largely online because of the coronavirus pandemic, Brigham Young University-Hawaii said it will test all staff and students who are on campus every week when the semester starts Jan. 6.

The university would be the first in the state to implement such a program, Hawaii Public Radio reported Tuesday.

BYU-Hawaii President John Kauwe said the school plans on testing almost 2,000 people per week.

“To us, it’s worth it, for us in the circumstances we’re in here, and the university, and the important role that we play in the community,” he said.

The university has been mostly teaching online, with a handful of in-person classes planned for the upcoming semester. About 700 international students still live on campus because they cannot return home amid coronavirus travel restrictions.

The university will pay Nomi Health, a private health care company, to run the testing program.

Kauwe said he hopes the program and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines mean the university can resume all of its in-person classes soon.

The university’s testing program will continue through at least April 2021.

As of Tuesday, Hawaii has reported 21,103 infections and 285 deaths since the pandemic began, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB 401 at Leslie collectors - all lanes blocked with a collision, emergency crews now on scene.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:55 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: The rain just keeps falling across the #GTA (see the view from @EarthCam)! I've got the details on a dry end to 2020 and as s…
Latest Weather
Read more