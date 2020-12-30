Loading articles...

B.C. mom who gave birth in a coma due to COVID-19 discharged from hospital

Last Updated Dec 30, 2020 at 8:14 pm EST

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A mother who had an emergency C-section in British Columbia while in a coma due to complications from COVID-19 returned home to her family in time for Christmas.

Gillian McIntosh was in her third trimester when she went to hospital in Abbotsford with COVID-19 symptoms in November.

The 37-year-old was placed in an induced coma and was on a ventilator for a month due to complications from the virus 

Her family says in a statement that the mother of two was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve.

McIntosh thanked those who supported her family during her health scare.

She says in the statement that it was a surreal experience to wake up from a coma and find out she had given birth, particularly when her last memory is of going to hospital.

Her family says that doctors do not yet know how long it will take for McIntosh’s lungs to return to a healthy state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
#WB401 at the 404 in the collectors all lanes blocked due to a collision and the ramp from NB 404 to WB 401 is clo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
There will be some light rain at times during the evening before the snow gets going for areas north of the city. T…
Latest Weather
Read more