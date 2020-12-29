Loading articles...

Young sea lion recovers from shark bite, returns to ocean

Dec 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO — A feisty young sea lion is back in the Northern California wild after five weeks of rehabilitation to treat a severe shark bite, domoic acid poisoning and malnutrition.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Monday that it had successfully released Jenya last week at Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands.

The male sea lion was rescued from San Francisco’s Aquatic Park by Fisherman’s Wharf in November after the centre received reports of a lethargic sea lion with a large left shoulder wound.

Jenya gained back 25 pounds and was released once he had regained full motion and weight distribution on his left front flipper, the centre said.

“Jenya’s road to recovery was one of the most inspiring patient cases I’ve seen this year,” said Emily Trumbull, veterinarian at The Marine Mammal Center.

The centre is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world and has cared for more than 440 seals and sea lions this year.

The Associated Press

