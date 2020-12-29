Loading articles...

Two workers killed in collision at Suncor oilsands mine near Fort McMurray

Last Updated Dec 29, 2020 at 2:28 pm EST

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Suncor Energy Inc. says it is standing down mine operations at an oilsands site in northern Alberta following the deaths of two workers.

Company spokeswoman Jennifer Lomas says a dozer hit a light-vehicle truck at the Fort Hills mine north of Fort McMurray about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

She had no other details about the accident.

The two workers were employed by Clearstream, a company contracted for services at the site.

Provincial investigators with Occupational Health and Safety are at the scene.

Lomas says mine operations are on hold while the deaths are examined, but critical work is continuing.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Markham collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:44 PM
Here’s what you can expect for the rest of this afternoon and tonight! Grab the sun glasses GTA! #Toronto #Weather…
Latest Weather
Read more