The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on December 29
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 29, 2020 9:08 am EST
Last Updated Dec 29, 2020 at 9:14 am EST
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):
8:50 a.m.
Yukon’s Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost says the territory has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine and the arrival marks a turning point in Yukon’s fight against COVID-19.
Frost says 7,200 doses of vaccine arrived Monday and more shipments are expected in early January.
She says teams are being trained on safe storage, handling and delivery of the vaccine before vaccinations start next week, immunizing vulnerable groups first, such as high-risk long-term care residents and staff.
The territory has had 60 total cases of COVID-19 but none are currently active and 11 test results are still pending.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.